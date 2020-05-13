GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

Paycom Software stock opened at $263.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.88. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

