GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Orange by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Orange SA has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. Bank of America raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

