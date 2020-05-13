GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,590 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,325 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,298 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,633 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

