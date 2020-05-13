GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,499 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

