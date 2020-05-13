GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,778 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 39.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,323,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 164,532 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,964,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,490,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,598,000 after purchasing an additional 344,440 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after purchasing an additional 210,468 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $63.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.