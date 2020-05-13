H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) PT Set at SEK 115 by Goldman Sachs Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been assigned a SEK 115 price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 140 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a SEK 180 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 153.17.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

STO HM.B opened at SEK 132 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a one year low of SEK 129.22 and a one year high of SEK 245.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 128.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 175.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.