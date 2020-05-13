Harte Hanks (HHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter.

Harte Hanks stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Harte Hanks has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Harte Hanks news, CEO Andrew B. Benett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,543.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,610 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

