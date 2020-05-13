Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

HWKN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawkins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

HWKN opened at $36.34 on Friday. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

