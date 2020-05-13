Head-To-Head Analysis: Maverix Metals (MMX) and Its Competitors

Maverix Metals (NYSE: MMX) is one of 43 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Maverix Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maverix Metals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million -$7.67 million 72.50 Maverix Metals Competitors $1.81 billion $152.63 million 35.33

Maverix Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Maverix Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Maverix Metals lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78% Maverix Metals Competitors -8.90% 1.82% 1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maverix Metals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Maverix Metals Competitors 701 2642 2376 89 2.32

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 64.75%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maverix Metals competitors beat Maverix Metals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

