Head to Head Comparison: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) & Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 2 12 0 2.86

Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.09%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $35.57, indicating a potential upside of 127.73%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.25% -41.09% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -252.92% -88.97% -40.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 45.79 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -1.25 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 10.39 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -4.59

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

