Head-To-Head Review: Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP)

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and Jernigan Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastgroup Properties 35.88% 10.83% 4.96% Jernigan Capital -47.94% 8.48% 4.69%

Dividends

Eastgroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Jernigan Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Eastgroup Properties pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jernigan Capital pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastgroup Properties has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Jernigan Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eastgroup Properties and Jernigan Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastgroup Properties 0 5 2 0 2.29 Jernigan Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus price target of $123.43, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Jernigan Capital has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.12%. Given Jernigan Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jernigan Capital is more favorable than Eastgroup Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Eastgroup Properties has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jernigan Capital has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Eastgroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Jernigan Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Jernigan Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and Jernigan Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastgroup Properties $331.39 million 12.91 $121.66 million $4.98 22.00 Jernigan Capital $45.09 million 6.12 $44.41 million $1.90 6.24

Eastgroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Jernigan Capital. Jernigan Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastgroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eastgroup Properties beats Jernigan Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 50,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 41.7 million square feet.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. marketsfrom acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage developmentproviding JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector. Jernigan Capital is the only source of construction and development capital focused solely on the self-storage sector.

