Head to Head Review: Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) versus Its Peers

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) is one of 611 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Galera Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Galera Therapeutics N/A -$51.93 million -0.71 Galera Therapeutics Competitors $2.13 billion $268.21 million 0.28

Galera Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Galera Therapeutics. Galera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Galera Therapeutics Competitors -2,784.45% -234.83% -32.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Galera Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galera Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Galera Therapeutics Competitors 6503 17958 34859 1389 2.51

Galera Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.53%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Galera Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galera Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Galera Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis. It is also involved in developing GC4711, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic and lung cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.