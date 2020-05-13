Head to Head Survey: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & QNB (NASDAQ:QNBC)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and QNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $295.86 million 1.76 $18.03 million $0.44 29.30 QNB $54.74 million 1.93 $12.36 million N/A N/A

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 2.67% 1.72% 0.19% QNB 18.07% 7.76% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Live Oak Bancshares and QNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.89%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than QNB.

Volatility & Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats QNB on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; and wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet-and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.