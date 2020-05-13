Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €70.00 ($81.40) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.63 ($92.59).

HEN3 opened at €78.92 ($91.77) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.15.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

