Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of HCCI opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $424.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $182,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

