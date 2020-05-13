Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $25,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

HES stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.28. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,231.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,918 shares of company stock worth $483,194. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.