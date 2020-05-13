Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,963,000 after purchasing an additional 909,242 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,909,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares during the period. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $82,479,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after acquiring an additional 410,072 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $54,027,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. IQIYI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

