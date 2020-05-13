Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

