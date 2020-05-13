Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,370,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

