Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 288,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 55,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

