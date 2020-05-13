Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,710 Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $222,890.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OVV opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

