Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 24,100 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,714,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $797,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961,197 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,257.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

