Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 734 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,471 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 562.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 86,085 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

