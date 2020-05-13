Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 161,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 126,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

