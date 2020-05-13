Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $870.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLI shares. BidaskClub cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

