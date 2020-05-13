Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,397 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

