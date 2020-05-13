HyreCar (HYRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect HyreCar to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 130.31% and a negative net margin of 76.96%. The business had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million.

Shares of HYRE opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. HyreCar has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

