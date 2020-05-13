IAA (NYSE:IAA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of IAA in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens cut their price target on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of IAA opened at $36.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 26.51. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $305,890,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IAA by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,933,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $53,575,000.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

