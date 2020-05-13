IMV (IMV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IMV (TSE:IMV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.04 million.

Shares of TSE:IMV opened at C$3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. IMV has a 12-month low of C$1.98 and a 12-month high of C$6.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMV. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IMV from C$9.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

