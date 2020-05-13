Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Incyte worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,107 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

