INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. INDIVIOR PLC/S has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. INDIVIOR PLC/S had a return on equity of 88.11% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

Get INDIVIOR PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $465.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

INVVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.