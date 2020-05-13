InfuSystem (INFU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shuda sold 169,960 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,422,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,345 shares of company stock valued at $69,076.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.