INmune Bio (INMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is scheduled to issue its 3/31/2020 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect INmune Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INmune Bio stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $53.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.40.

INMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

