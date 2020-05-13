Innodata (INOD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.11. Innodata has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.41.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.