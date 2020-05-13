IntelGenx Technologies (IGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.08 million.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

Shares of IGX stock opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,998.64. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.94.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.