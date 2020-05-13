Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Short Interest Down 25.8% in April

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 724,200 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 976,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Intersect ENT news, CEO Thomas A. West purchased 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Intersect ENT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Intersect ENT by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intersect ENT by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

