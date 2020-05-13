Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

