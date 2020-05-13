Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 6,820 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average daily volume of 2,131 call options.

COTY stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Coty has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $5,625,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

