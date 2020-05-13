Investors Buy High Volume of Cardinal Health Call Options (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 7,631 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 2,826 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

