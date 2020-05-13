Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,182 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 851% compared to the typical daily volume of 966 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $63,000.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

