Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.53.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $37.18 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,233,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,564,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 432,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

