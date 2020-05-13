iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after buying an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,892,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71.

