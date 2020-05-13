iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNMA. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,206,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,846,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

