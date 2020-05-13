iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Position Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.80. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $133.84.

