iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71.

