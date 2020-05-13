iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 37,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

