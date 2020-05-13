IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (ITP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter.

Get IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Shares of ITP opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. IT Tech Packaging Inc has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.