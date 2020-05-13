Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $35.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of DT stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,483.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,743.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 855,807 shares of company stock worth $26,350,408.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,835,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 681.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 94,956 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

