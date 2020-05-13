Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 221.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 192,793 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

