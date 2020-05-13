JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,329,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,711 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 894,625 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,715,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,317.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 582,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 541,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,316,000.

Shares of AMJ opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.